BANKING FOR THE FUTURE

“We have the aim, the strategy, the capacity and the support of a worldwide financial group to contribute to the Romanian capital expansion”.

Italy is the third economic partner of Romania, as the two countries had in 2016 trade exchanges in value of approx. 13 billion euro. Moreover, Romania has gradually increased its exports and the local companies can and should grow internationally. Those that growth healthy and are willing to exploit new opportunities and to penetrate appealing new markets need a trustworthy partner that they can lean on.

YOUR GLOBAL BUSINESS PARTNER

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank believes in Romanian entrepreneurs’ capacity, courage and enthusiasm to extend their businesses on other markets and therefore we stand next to our clients. Whether the external expansion is done through export, opening a new company or buying a local player is always an essential step of which might depends the success or failure of the business: in-depth analysis of the destination, risks and dangers that may arise, and at this stage the support from a bank with a strong international presence might be essential.

Intesa Sanpaolo one of the leading European financial groups and the largest bank in Italy is present in over 40 countries worldwide and continues to expand its international presence and to help clients access some of the most vibrant markets in the world. While big competitors are being constrained to reduce costs and not to invest, Intesa Sanpaolo’s relatively lean size and architecture makes ongoing investment more cost-effective and more fruitful.

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania is a medium size bank offering to Corporate and SMEs clients the whole range of products necessary to develop their business. We have the aim, the strategy, the capacity and the support of a worldwide financial group to contribute to the Romanian capital expansion in Italy, Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia or Egypt.

Thus, the services offered by one of the main European player in investment banking, Banca IMI, or by one of the international top factoring company Mediocredito, are available also for Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania’s clients such as advisory and treasury products, including commodities hedging and factoring services. The Group’s synergies represents one of our main tangible competitive advantages that allows us to connect Romanian entrepreneurs with a wide range of investors or other counterparties from the countries where the Group operates.