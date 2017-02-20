IntMin Carmen Dan at DNA: “I was heard as a witness”

The Interior Minister Carmen Dan came to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on Monday morning. Carmen Dan was heard as a witness for approx. one hour and a half, in the case in which investigations are made on the GEO amending the Criminal Codes.

“I was heard as a witness. I gave all the details in there” the Minister stated when exiting DNA, without making other statements.

When she came to DNA, Carmen Dan didn’t wish to provide any information related to her presence at the National Anticorruption Directorate. “We’ll talk at the end of the discussions”, Carmen Dan told to the journalists when entering DNA.

IntMin Carmen Dan has countersigned the GEO amending the Criminal Codes, together with the JustMin Florin Iordache and the Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu.

The Minister for the Relation with the Parliament, Gratiela Gavrilescu, and the Secretary General of the Government Mihai Busuioc, who is in charge with organizing and preparing the Government’s sessions, have been heard as witnesses in the same case.

Prosecutor Constantin Sima, former Secretary of State in the Justice Ministry, and Oana Haineala, prosecutor and former Secretary of State in the Justice Ministry, have also been heard as witnesses in the same case.

National Anticorruption Directorate has begun an investigation on the manner of issuing the GEO amending the Criminal Codes following a denouncement filed on January 24 by Mihai Politeanu, Elena Ghioc and Razvan Patachi, members of the association “Initiativa Romania” (“Romania Initiative”). DNA stated that procedural acts are performed in this case on the issues notified by several persons, regarding possible deeds related to “the manner of adopting certain normative acts”.

DNA Chief-Prosecutor Codruta Kovesi stated that the opportunity of adopting the normative act is not subject of the investigation started following a complaint on the GEO 13, but the investigation concerns legality issues and issues related to breaching the criminal law on offences that are in DNA’s jurisdiction.

PM Grindeanu on court hearings into GEO : A bit odd, as CCR says Gov’t acted legally

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu says he finds it a bit odd for members of his Cabinet to be summoned by the National Anti-Corruption Directorate over emergency ordinance GEO 13, given that, as the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has ruled, his Cabinet acted legally when passing GEO 13.

“I find it a bit odd. (…) The Government, as the Constitutional Court itself has said, acted legally,” Grindeanu said Monday at Parliament Palace.

He added that he was not summoned by the DNA.