IntMin Carmen Dan: Planned electronic ID card impossible to forge

The new electronic ID cards will be impossible to forge, Minister of Interior Carmen Dan said on Monday.

“The purpose of this new ID document is to provide additional security guarantees as it will be impossible to forge. (…) From our point of view, it’s an extremely important project that will considerably ease the interaction with authorities,” Carmen Dan told a press conference.

She explained that the people who, for various reasons, will not want to hold such an electronic ID card will not be required to carry one and can opt for an ordinary identity document.

Carmen Dan said that the first documents of this kind will be released upon the optional request of applicants, as the old ones expire.

The Ministry of the Interior announced that it is putting up for public debate a bill on the electronic ID card that will allow online authentication for various electronic services, access to healthcare services included, while the health card currently in use will be put out of service.