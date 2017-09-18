IntMin Dan: Emergency command to convene in Timisoara; PM Tudose will also participate

Interior Minister Carmen Dan has announced that an emergency command will convene in Timisoara today at 15:00hrs EEST, to be also attended by Prime Minister Mihai Tudose.

According to Dan, she and Tudose will assess the storm damage in the afternoon, most likely at the headquarters of the Timis Emergency Inspectorate (ISU).

“At around 15:00hrs, a command will convene here in Timis, where Prime Minister Tudose will also be present. (…) The prime minister tries to get here as fast as possible,” said Dan.

Interior Minister together with Secretary of State Gheorghe Nucu Marin and Inspector General of the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) Colonel Daniel Marian Dragne on Monday morning went to the south-western counties of the country which have been struck by extreme weather phenomena.

“Minister Carmen Dan will carry out talks with prefects and ISU [Inspectorate for Emergency Situations] representatives for assessing the situation in the field, in order to take the most adequate measures for restoring to normal the affected communities,” a Interior Ministry (MAI) release reveals.

The minister’s and ministry officials’ first stop was in Timis county, at the county hospital, where Carmen Dan inquired about the medical situation of the minors with traumas caused by the storms on Sunday afternoon that ravaged western Romania killing eight people and injuring 137.

Ever since Sunday evening, there have been over 1,800 units with 571 technical means working in 15 countries which have been struck by storm.

Currently, there are no people in major risk situations.

No medical emergencies that cannot be taken care of because of the whether conditions have been notified, the release informs.

According to information provided by doctors, number of 41 people injured following the storm reached the Timisoara County Hospital, on Sunday afternoon, out of whom 11 were admitted to hospital. Two children, aged 11 and 10, have undergone surgery and they are currently stable in the Intensive Care unit. Moreover, six people are still hospitalised in the Neurosurgery unit, four in Orthopedics and one in Poli-traumas.

President Iohannis asks for rapid implementation of citizen alert system

President Klaus Iohannis asked the Government to immediately implement a citizen alert system for emergency situations, while underlying that the extremely violent storms that hit Romania on Sunday reveal “the vulnerabilities” and “inefficiency” of the citizen alert system for disaster mitigation.

According to the head of the state, it is “unacceptable” that a country like Romania, which gained recognition for its large number of IT specialists and fast Internet doesn’t have a governmental initiative for implementing a citizen alert system.

“The severe meteorological phenomena caused numerous losses of human lives and also left tens wounded behind. My thoughts go to the mourning families, to whom I also send my sincere condolences. Moreover, I wish the wounded to have a quick recovery and I send my gratitude to the rescuers. Protecting the life of the citizens and warning the population in such extreme cases are the priority objectives of the Government. In the context of the increase in frequency and intensity of the dangerous meteorological phenomena, we cannot tolerate any kind of disruptions in the internal communications process between the state institutions, which are responsible not only for intervening to remedy the consequences of disasters, but also to prevent them, through the timely dissemination of information meant for warning the population over the imminent dangers,” reads a release on Monday sent by the Presidential Administration.

The head of the state asked the Government to explain at the shortest if the procedures were observed and who is to blame for negligence and incompetence.

PM Tudose: Interventions continue in storm-hit counties; Interior Minister went to assess situation in Banat

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Monday morning informed that the Minister of Interior, Carmen Dan, has arrived in the Western region of the country, where she will assess the situation on ground after the storm on Sunday, while specifying that, over the past hours, the interventions of the authorities in the hit counties focused on saving lives, treating the injured, opening access ways and restoring the rail transportation and the electric power and gas supply.

“A complete estimation, in terms of losses, is not ready yet. (…) Last night’s interventions focused on saving lives, treating the injured, opening access ways that were blocked, restoring the railway transportation, electricity and gas supply. There are still people who are stuck in various places, people who were in the mountains. (…) In fact, there were more than 300 trees that were put down, 137-140 roofs taken away, 42 rail segments broken, hundreds of localities with the power cut. We worked all night and we hope that today we will be able to remedy these effects,” Tudose told Radio Romania Actualitati radio station.

IntMin on President’s request: We asked for such system; just 100,000 users of emergency app

Interior Minister Carmen Dan said on Monday, about President Klaus Iohannis’ request, that Prime Minister Tudose was having a discussion at Victoria Palace with representatives of the National Communications Administration and Regulatory Agency (ANCOM), pointing out that discussions of such a warning system and solutions for its implementation had been made ever since the previous year.

“Some time ago, we talked about the need to find solutions for the implementation of such a system. I said there are talks with mobile operators. There is currently a meeting going on at the Government House, at the request of the prime minister, with ANCOM representatives and specialists from relevant ministries. I am convinced that specialists will identify a technical solution to design such a system,” Dan said in Timisoara.

She mentioned an application developed by the Emergency Directorate (DSU), expressing regret that only 100,000 people downloaded it.

”Unfortunately, in the morning I wanted to know how many downloaded the application. There are 100,000 users. I think it is useful and it would be great if we downloaded and used the application. It is useful and free,” Dan pointed out.

Dan: I’d like a first request for support from the Reserves Fund on Wednesday

Interior Minister Carmen Dan said in Timisoara on Monday that the administrations started assessing the damage in the western part of the country in the aftermath of a violent storm on Sunday afternoon and that, as far as possible, she would like the first requests for support from the Government’s Reserves Fund to be discussed at a government meeting on Wednesday.

“At this point we are conducting assessments everywhere, and I would like them to be completed as soon as possible. Of course it also depends on what the assessment teams find out at the scene, because on Wednesday I would like a first request for support from the Government’s Reserves Fund for those affected,” said Dan.