IntMin Dan, on measures in context of terrorist risk: Increased policemen presence in public spaces, means of transport

Interior Minister Carmen Dan stated on Wednesday that in the context of the terrorism risk increasing after the Manchester attack, the Interior Ministry (MAI) took, as always, “measures that aim at intel exchange and an increased presence of law enforcement in public spaces and means of transportation.

“The risk regarding terrorism, is not MAI’s jurisdiction, but in respect to the plan of setting up public order measures, we took, as always, these measures and certainly in the context of these measures we are talking about intel exchange, but also about another component, namely an increased presence of law enforcement both in public spaces, where there are usually many people and in means of transportation,” Dan stated at Parliament Palace, when asked if prevention measures were ordered, taking into account there are events which took place publicly both in Bucharest and around the country.

She mentioned that the Romanian Police is helped in this situations by the Romanian Gendarmerie.

When asked if security measures will be increased at concerts, Carmen Dan answered affirmatively.

“Certainly. Every time there is an event which implies a large public, we supplement the number of policemen and gendarmes,” the Minister stated.