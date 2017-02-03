IntMin Dan sends President Iohannis a briefing regarding protests on 1 February. “I established with SRI Director that communication should be done on corresponding echelon”

Interior Affairs Minister Carmen Dan stated on Friday that she sent to President Klaus Iohannis the briefing he requested in regards to the incidents that occurred at the protest in the Victoria Square on 1 February.

“Of course, I have sent a briefing to the President,” Carmen Dan stated at the Parliament Palace.

President Klaus Iohannis requested on Thursday Interior Minister Carmen Dan and the Romanian Gendarmerie to explain why “violent elements were allowed to disrupt a peaceful demonstration.”

“I request the Interior Minister and the Gendarmerie written and clean clarifications into why and how was it possible that those violent elements were allowed to disrupt a peaceful demonstration with the entire Interior Ministry there,” Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Palace.

Dan: I established with SRI Director that communication should be done on corresponding echelon

The Minister of Interior, Carmen Dan, stated on Friday that following the protest in Victoria Square which resulted in violence acts, she had a discussion with the Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), Eduard Hellvig, with whom she established that “communication should be done on a corresponding echelon.”

The Minister of Interior brought to mind that the information received at that moment came from the SRI through an SMS.

“That SMS meant an operative exchange of information and had only a general character. This situation could be analyzed by anybody who knew that close to the Victoria Square two sports activities took place. It is an aspect which we also took into account at the operative sitting which we set in the morning at the headquarters of the Ministry. This is all the message included,” the Minister stated at the Palace of Parliament.

According to the Minister, the gendarmes proceeded correctly. “We took all the measures and from my point of view the gendarmes acted correctly. I am asked why the means in gendarmes’ endowment were not used more aggressively. I do not think that this is the approach we should have. We followed closely those who left the sports hall were the sports competitions were held. They did not leave as an organized group, they left individually as any participant at that peaceful demonstration,” she stated.

She showed that the situation will be analyzed. “I do not blame anybody, I say it is a situation which must be analyzed. Me and Director Hellvig had a following discussion and established that communication should be done to a corresponding echelon,” the Minister mentioned.

