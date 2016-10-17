IntMin : DIPI becomes the Internal Protection Unit and will be a militarized structure, “to provide rigor by the way it will operate”

Interior Minister Dragos Tudorache on Monday told a press conference at the ministry’s seat that the project to reform the Intelligence and Internal Protection Department (DIPI) was completed and will be put up for public consultation on the website of the Interior Ministry.

The new structure will be militarized and it will be named the Internal Protection Unit (UPI).

“The bill is finalized. A GEO bill will be uploaded today on the Interior Ministry’s website for consultation. Normally, this kind of documents are not subject to consultation, but I’ve considered that it’s important to offer a period which is as long as possible for the transparency exercise. All this week, the Ministry will be open to receive opinions, suggestions. I gave instructions to invite the staff within the Interior Ministry to tell us their opinions, too. (…) By the end of this week, we wish to collect as many comments as possible and to have time to integrate them for the final version of the text, which I will submit to my colleagues from the Government at the next Government’s meeting”, stated the Minister Dragos Tudorache in a press conference held at MAI.

“I can confirm you that yes, my final option which is also the option of the MAI leadership, was to organize a militarized structure. I’ve made this option to provide rigor in the way this structure will operate, will manage the information, as well as for the integrity guarantees which such a structure provides. I am talking here about integrity tests also during this structure will function, not only at the moment of the employment. It’s very important to have integrity guarantees”, the IntMin also stated.

According to the IntMin, the new structure will have a more reduced number of personnel, the released positions being redirected to the General Anticorruption Directorate (DGA) and to the Directorate of Special Operations (DOS).

“In the field of competences, our main goal was to remove duplications of competence (…).First objective is to clearly delimit competence, both in exterior and interior. In the field of the public order, the new competence, I expect an interaction and a way of interaction integrated between the new unit and the other MAI structures. From my point of view, a high level of insulation was reached. (…) The third field of competence is the management of the confidential documents, of the specific computer systems. It’s a competence that exists and it will remain as it was. (…) The number of the personnel will be substantially reduced. The released positions from this organization will be redirected to DGA, the other part to DOS, which is facing many requests from the prosecutors since the Ordinance no.6 was issued. We’ve considered that it’s very important to support the supplementation of the DOS capacity. Basically, the resource rescued by reorganization will be divided in two, a part to DGA and a part to DOS”, Dragos Tudorache added.

“Motorcade usage should be modified”

Interior Minister Dragos Tudorache said the usage of the motorcades provided by the Police has to change amidst the controversial death of agent Bogdan Gigina, killed on an official mission.

“Police agents are normally used in motorcades. There are procedures all around the world and escorting is done by motorcyclists. But, what has to change, and at least under the current government has changed, is the usage of the motorcades for other situations than those requiring escorting. Escorting will continue, but it should not be abused,” Tudorache told a news conference at the main offices of the Interior Ministry.

He said organisationally speaking the management of escorting has changed since the death of Gigina at the level of the Highway Police brigade to be used exclusively for official visits of heads of state or government, because the presence of motorcycle-riding agents is required under state protocol.

“Authorities acted hastily on bear killed in Sibiu”

Local authorities have acted hurriedly in the case of the bear killed last week in the central city of Sibiu, the Internal Affairs Minister Dragos Tudorache told a news conference on Monday.

The minister read the conclusions of a report by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) Control Body that are to be submitted to Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos.

According to the report, ‘an emergency command should be set up at local level,’ capable to intervene to catch animals alive if such situations occur.

A unit of emergency command at the Sibiu City’s level never existed, said Tudorache.

The minister stressed that according to the report the bear was killed when ‘no imminent danger existed anymore’ and a veterinary who could have tried to tranquilise the animal had arrived at the scene.

A bear that had been wandering for hours early on 12 October in central Sibiu was shot dead eventually because tranquilisers didn’t have any effect on it, Sibiu Prefect Cristian Roman told Agerpres last Wednesday.

Both Prime Minister Ciolos and President Iohannis have asked for comprehensive official reports on the circumstances in which the bear was shot dead.