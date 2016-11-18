IntMin Tudorache, Polish counterpart discuss regional leadership on EU, NATO level

One of the discussion topics between Interior Affairs Minister Dragos Tudorache (photo) and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak regarded the development of bilateral relations in order to strengthen the regional leadership on a NATO and EU level, in the context of events which changed the security environment at the Eastern border of the European area.

Minister Tudorache was in Warsaw on Thursday.

According to a release of the Interior Ministry (MAI) sent to Agerpres, another topic focused on the continuation of implementing the Romanian-Polish Action Plan 2016-2020 by diversifying the cooperation within the Strategic Partnership.

“The two officials appreciated the level of cooperation in the area of interior affairs, exemplifying in this regard the experience exchange in terms of methods used to manage borders, implementing the projects funded through nonrefundable funds and strengthening the collaboration on an operative line,” the release reveals.

Within the meeting, the two ministers agreed on starting several joint initiatives regarding the management of the migrant inflows on a European level.

According to the quoted source, the Polish Minister thanked for the consistent diplomatic-political dialogue, as well as for the support which was granted to authorities of his country, on the occasion of the events that took place in Krakow, on the occasion of celebrating the World Youth Day, when a Romanian team of policemen was sent in order to facilitate communication with Romanians attending the event.