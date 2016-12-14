Introducing Wand.education™ – An Intuitive New Content Creation Platform That Enables Teachers to Create Better Lessons Faster

SIVECO Belgium Sprl, the local branch of SIVECO Romania S.A. in Brussels, announces the launching of Wand.education™, a web based content creation platform that enables teachers to develop interactive lessons in minutes.

Wand.education™ promise is to provide teachers full support for developing a quality interactive educational content in a simple way.

Starting with 5th of December 2016, teachers are able to sign up for a free Wand Create account to have immediate access to 512 Mb Storage, 15+ Templates, Student Groups, Multimedia Library, Lesson Repository and Student Analytics Reports.

„We’re living exciting times both for teachers and the students. eLearning has promised for years to actively change the face of school education but we believe it is just beginning to deliver on the promise. Wand.education™ enables a 360º approach to education in schools, putting together all key actors: teachers, students, parents and decision makers, into a continuum learning process without physical borders.”, says Florin ILIA, a senior consultant for Wand.education™

Better lessons faster

With Wand.education™ teachers can create dynamic presentations using pre-built templates such as galleries, mindmaps, flashcards, labels and many more.

“At Wand.education™ we know that time is teachers’ most valuable asset when it comes to lesson preparation. This is why we have developed the technology to make content creation quicker than ever before”, says Marius PRODANA, Product Manager.

In addition, Wand.education™ allows teachers to track students’ progress through smart aggregated reports, while providing them with actionable data.

The initial release of Wand.education™ is offered in Romanian and English, with additional locations and languages planned throughout 2017. For more information visit https://wand.education