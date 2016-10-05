Investigations resume in Romgaz-Interagro case: Adriean Videanu heard at DIICOT

Investigations resumed on Wednesday in the Romgaz-Interagro case in which Adriean Videanu (photo) and businessman Ioan Niculae are involved, after the indictment was dismissed by the superiors of the prosecutor who handled the case. In this sense, former minister Adriean Videanu was summoned for hearings at the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

In this case, businessman Ioan Niculae is investigated for instigating malfeasance in office with severe consequences, evading seizure of assets and money laundering.

In what concerns Adriean Videanu, Economy Minister from December 2008 to September 2010, DIICOT obtained the Romanian President’s green light to start criminally prosecuting him for setting up an organised crime ring, malfeasance in office and complicity to embezzlement.

In the same case, prosecutors had requested the Senate’s green light to criminally prosecute Varujan Vosganian, Economy Minister from December 2006 to December 2008, also for setting up an organised crime ring, malfeasance in office and complicity to embezzlement. The Senate rejected their request.

According to DIICOT, in their capacity as economy ministers, Varujan Vosganian and Adriean Videanu approved, signed and supported in Government six minister’s orders and three memorandums respectively.

In this way the two ministers sought to support the financial interests of the organised crime ring set up by businessman Ioan Niculae, and used SNGN Romgaz SA, a state-owned strategic company, for the private interest of Niculae’s Interagro SA, the prosecutors’ report shows.

Thus, according to investigators, Interagro was offered substantial discounts for natural gas, far above the caps implemented by SNGN Romgaz SA, as well as natural gas exclusively from domestic production, without legal provisions being observed and against the backdrop in which businessman Ioan Niculae’s company was registering payment arrears.