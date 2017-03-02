Investments of 1.8 bn euro to overhaul Bucharest’s heat and power systems run by RADET and ELCEN

The overhaul of the cogeneration plants operated by Bucharest electricity and heat producer ELCEN requires investments of approximately 1 bln euro, while the modernization of the entire district heating system managed by public heat distribution corporation RADET requires 800 ml euro, RADET Bucharest special administrator Sorin Chirita told the forum “The Capital’s Energy Strategy” on Wednesday.

“The mission of the new energy corporation the establishment of which yesterday got the Bucharest General Council’s nod of approval is to be an electricity producer and supplier, not a transporter and distributor, and the investments we plan are actually correlated with and complement these new investments. An indicative amount of the investments we propose for the modernization of the centralized heat and co-generation system is 800 million – 1 bln euro, for the overhaul of ELCEN’s cogeneration plants. Another roughly 800 million euro are necessary for the modernization of the entire district heating system currently managed by RADET. Add 20 – 30 million euro for the new co-generation sources, and this does not include the large infrastructure project waste heat recovery plant, which is already underway. The feasibility study is in the works and that’s what the new energy company will do – it will manage this plant too. The new energy corporation only complements the output of ELCEN and RADET,” Chirita mentioned.

According to the RADET representative, electricity without heat in a centralized system is out of question in Romania because “towns with more than 200,000 inhabitants can only have district heating systems. The gas network to individually supply each home is impossible to build. If one did this, the city would look like wartime Beirut. We don’t see electricity supply otherwise than in a centralized system,” Sorin Chirita explained.

He also mentioned that waste energy capitalization is a priority that must rely on the principle ‘The polluter pays’.

Representatives of the local public authorities, energy regulatory institutions and expert companies are attending on Wednesday at the Palace of Parliament the forum “The Capital’s Energy Strategy.”