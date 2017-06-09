Invoking CSM and CCR decisions, Kovesi says won’t show up before parliamentary inquiry committee

National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi has informed the parliamentary committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009 that she will not show up for the hearing, invoking a Supreme Magistracy Council (CMS) decision that forbids forcing prosecutors to show up before parliamentary committees, as well as a Constitutional Court (CCR) decision from 1994, according to which Parliament regulations provisions that force persons to show up before committees of inquiry are unconstitutional.

“I inform you that, on 24 May 2007, the Supreme Magistracy Council plenum decided that ‘prosecutors cannot be forced to show up, as witnesses, before parliamentary committees because, according to constitutional norms, they are part of the judicial authority,’” Kovesi’s letter reads.

She also invokes a Constitutional Court decision from 1994, according to which “the provisions of internal regulations of the Senate or of the Lower Chamber which stipulate the obligation of subpoenaed persons to show up before the committee of inquiry are unconstitutional.”

“Considering these aspects, I inform you that I won’t show up for the meeting of the committee of inquiry on 14 June 2017,” Laura Codruta Kovesi informed the parliamentary committee of inquiry.

“On Monday, we will meet Mr George Maior and Mr Vergil Voineagu, who was President of the INS [National Statistics Institute] at the time of the elections. For Tuesday, Mr Robert Cazanciuc, Mr Gheorghe Netoiu, Mr Catalin Voicu and Mr Dumitru Iliescu, and for Wednesday Mr Emil Boc and we’ll invite Ms Laura Codruta Kovesi,” Committee Chairman Mihai Fifor announced on Wednesday.