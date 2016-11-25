Iohannis: Educated Romania, a country putting respect and tolerance first; a firm NO to violence against women

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, underscoring that “Educated Romania means a country where respect and tolerance come first.”

“Today we are marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. We must be aware that any abuse causes physical and psychological trauma which leave deep marks. In the Romanian society we still have too many cases of women and girls who become victims of violence. Educated Romania means a country where respect and tolerance come first, these are the principles I believe in and which I will always promote. Therefore, let us say a firm NO to violence against women!,” the head of state wrote on his Facebook page.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is marked each year on 25 November and was established by the UN General Assembly under Resolution 54/134 of 17 December 1999.

On this occasion, the UN invited governments, international organisations and NGOs to organise activities designated to raise public awareness of the problem on this day as an international observance, the UN website informs.