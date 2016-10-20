Iohannis: Fate of Romanians in the UK is extremely important topic for Romania

The fate of the Romanians in the UK, both before and after the Brexit, is an extremely important topic for Romania, President Klaus Iohannis said in Brussels on Thursday, after the meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“We both want clear negotiations, conducted in very correct terms, fair-play, how the British say, and taking into account the important problems for both sides. In this context, I obviously mentioned an extremely important topic for us, where we shall negotiate very fiercely – the fate of the Romanians in the UK. Not only after the Brexit, but also until the Brexit. We do not wish for incidents, for the Romanians in the UK to be submitted to pressures,” Klaus Iohannis maintained, adding that the British Prime Minister guaranteed him that she will personally get involved to make sure no such incidents happen.

President Klaus Iohannis has arrived in Brussels on Thursday, to participate in the European Council meeting.

The agenda of the European Council meeting, taking place on Thursday and Friday, includes: migration management, trade policy – the stage of the negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the revision of the trade defence instruments of the EU, as well as the EU’s foreign relations, with a focus on those with the Russian Federation.