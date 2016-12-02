Iohannis: I am glad Romanian traditional carpet weaving was inscribed in Intangible Cultural Heritage list

President Klaus Iohannis has stated he is glad that the Romanian tradition of carpet weaving has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

“I am glad to find out that yesterday evening, on the National Day, at the proposal of Romania and the Republic of Moldova, the Romanian tradition of carpet weaving was inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. As such, the universal cultural value of the Romanian traditional carpet was recognized,” the head of state wrote on Facebook.

He emphasizes that “the perpetuation of this tradition is a duty and an honour for its keepers, on both sides of the Pruth river, a reason for joy and pride for us all.”