Iohannis: It’s necessary that NATO continues efforts to ensure security, stability in Black Sea region

The NATO should continue its efforts to ensure security and stability in the Black Sea region, on Wednesday said president Klaus Iohannis when welcoming at the Cotroceni presidential Palace the head of Allied Command Transformation, General Denis Mercier.

According to a release by the Presidential Administration, during the meeting the two high officials hailed the decisions made at the July NATO Summit in Warsaw, in particular those destined to strengthening the deterrence and defense posture of the North-Atlantic Alliance, as well as the allies’ strong message of unity, solidarity and commitment, sent on this occasion.

“President Klaus Iohannis underlined the importance to completely and without delay implement the decisions of the Warsaw NATO Summit regarding the future advanced presence of the NATO in the South of the Eastern flank,” the release adds.

The head of state added that it is necessary to be drafted a robust, persistent advanced presence of the Alliance, starting from the propositions lodged by our country and agreed by our allies at the Warsaw NATO Summit.

President Klaus Iohannis has also stressed that concrete, substantial allied measures to the implementation of the allied decisions of interest for Romania are essential to consolidate the NATO’s deterrence and defense posture.

The president re-asserted the Black Sea’s strategic importance for the Euro-Atlantic security, recognized and recorded at the recent summit, and highlighted that it is necessary that the NATO continues its efforts in a proper manner to ensure security and stability in the Black Sea region.

In his turn, the NATO official stressed, with regards to the implementation of the Warsaw Summit’s decision, the special importance of the co-operation’s practical component at allied level, under the joint training and unfolding of multinational exercises, to increase inter-operability at the forces’ level and implicitly of the NATO response capacity in a challenging security environment.

General Denis Mercier said the implementation stage of the NATO decisions adopted in Warsaw is especially important for the unitary, balanced strengthening of the entire Eastern flank. So, the NATO official accentuated the involvement of the Allied Command Transformation to enforcing the measures of deterrence and defense in the region.

DefMin Motoc, Staff Chief Ciuca meet NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT) Mercier

Defence Minister Mihnea Motoc and Chief of Romanian General Army Staff Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday welcomed NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT) Denis Mercier.

The Defence Ministry (MApN) informs in a press statement that Motoc and Mercier discussed the latest developments in the implementation of measures adopted by heads of state or government at the NATO Summit in Warsaw as well as SACT’s contribution to the development of NATO’s defence capabilities. Motoc is quoted as extending thanks to Mercier for support to projects promoted by Romania inside NATO.

General Ciuca is said to have introduced the SACT official to the Romanian Armed Forces’ priorities for the period immediately ahead, the latest developments in the Black Sea security state and the participation of Romanian troops in NATO missions. The two officials also discussed joint multinational military training to increase interoperability among the military organisations of the NATO member and partner states says MApN.