Iohannis: Juncker launching White Paper represents beginning, not end of debates

President Klaus Johannis stated on Tuesday that there will be consultations and debates about the future of the EU, showing that the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker’s presentation of the White Paper represents the beginning of debates, not their end.

“We will certainly have both consultations and public debate. I believe that some have misunderstood what it is about…The fact that President Juncker released the White Paper represents the beginning of debates, not the end. Now, on Thursday, Friday, nothing will be decided about the future of the Union in this respect. Even the initiator expressed his expectations that until 2019, probably, when the the next Parliament, the next Commission are elected, we will have a result to show what should be the direction. We are not at the end of the discussion, but at its beginning and I expect that everyone who has a substantiated opinion to share it so that we have many consultations, dialogue and so on,” declared Iohannis, after attending the presentation of the Public Ministry’s activity report for 2016.

He pointed out that a two-speed Europe is not good.

“Ever since I became President of Romania I addressed this issue and I said that a two or multi-speed Europe is not good, it does not help anyone and this is worth clarifying a little. It does not mean that we don’t see that countries develop at a different pace, this is easy to spot. This is not what I am referring to. A multi-speed Europe does not refer to the actual situation, but, in my opinion, it is dangerous to rule that this is how we want to be in the future. At least us, Romanians, we want to become part of the core and I imagine that this is the healthiest approach,” asserted the head of the state.

President Iohannis argued that each “runs at their own speed,” but that the goal is building a “solid, strong and united” Union.

Klaus Iohannis on referendum: I slowed down a bit, but haven’t abandoned the idea

After the Public Ministry’s activity review meeting, President Klaus Iohannis told journalists, referring to the referendum he mentioned some time ago, that he “slowed down a bit, but haven’t abandoned the idea.”

“If the corrupt are pardoned, it would be very serious. It’s very important to see the fact that society has become active. I slowed down a bit with the referendum, but haven’t abandoned the idea,” Klaus Iohannis stated after the activity review meeting.

After the open war waged following the adoption of emergency ordinance no.13/2017, relations between President Klaus Iohannis and PSD President Victor Ponta appear to be moving into a new stage. The Head of State is postponing the referendum on anticorruption, and PSD has buried the discussion about presidential immunity and has postponed the referendum on the traditional family. Likewise, the two camps allegedly discussed about the leadership of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), with the mention that PSD dismissed the existence of a final agreement.

The first episode of the new stage took place at the swearing-in of the four new ministers of the Grindeanu Government, the President rapidly accepting the Government reshuffle which he labelled as “a good move.” Next was a private talk that the Head of State had with the Premier and with the PSD President. So far, nothing unusual, one could talk of nothing more than a change of atmosphere and the observance of procedures.

Iohannis’s strategy

Subsequently however, an increasing number of unofficial reports appeared, according to which President Klaus Iohannis will not hold, at least for now, the referendum on the continuation of the anticorruption fight. Reports coming from the Presidential Palace or from PNL claim that the Head of State wants to resort to this overture only if PSD resumes its amendments to the Criminal Code. “I believe that, at this moment, it is very good for there to be a careful overseeing of the Government, of the parliamentary majority, on the judiciary issue, because their arsenal is inexhaustible when we’re talking about crippling the judiciary, however I believe the advisability of a referendum must be decided by the Presidency. This referendum can be held later too, I wouldn’t feel the need to immediately hold a referendum,” former PNL President Alina Gorghiu commented.

On January 23, Klaus Iohannis announced he will hold a referendum and OUG 13/2017 was abrogated on February 5. On February 7, the President announced that he would convene the referendum as soon as he receives Parliament’s response. In other words, the referendum scenario was still on even though PSD had given up on its bid to modify the criminal legislation. On February 13, the President received Parliament’s report in this sense, and on February 14 the Head of State promised he would announced the referendum question “in the following days,” something that has not happened, ‘Romania Libera’ writes.