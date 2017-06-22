Iohannis on designation of next PM: I will discuss that with parties, conduct my own assessment

President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday in Brussels that on Monday he will have talks with all the parliamentary parties to designate a candidate for the prime minister office, after which he will conduct his own assessment.

“I will have talks with all the parties, after which I will conduct my own assessment (…) I have called everyone, meaning, of course, all the parliamentary parties. I want to find out all opinions, after which I will designate the candidate,” said Iohannis upon arriving at the European Council headquarters in Brussels.

Asked whether or not he talked to national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea, ahead of the Monday’s consultations, Iohannis said he talked to Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.

“Of all people involved, I have talked to the prime minister because I wanted to know if he understands that he has to continue his official duties responsibly until a new governmental formula is worked out. I will talk to the other politicians on Monday at consultations,” said Iohannis.

Asked whether or not PSD told him about its proposals for the office of the prime minister it will come up with at the talks, the President said, “I am guessing they will do so on Monday.”

Asked from what party he will designate the prime minister, Iohannis said jokingly, “From among the politicians in Bucharest. That was a joke.”

“Next PM should be honest, not legally embattled, backed by parliamentary majority”

Romania’s future prime minister has to be “an honest person who is not legally embattled” and who is backed by a parliamentary majority, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday in Brussels.

Asked about the criteria the next prime minister should meet, Iohannis said: “The prime minister should be an honest person, not legally embattled, someone who can convince me of being able to run a government and who enjoys the backing of a parliamentary majority.”

“To get to early election profound crisis would be required; I don’t want such thing”

Klaus Iohannis stated in Brussels that early election represents a solution stipulated in the Constitution, but in order to get there, there has to be “a profound crisis.”

“Early election represents a solution stipulated in the Constitution, but, certainly, in order to get to early election a profound crisis would be required, and I, definitely don’t want such thing. But, certainly, it [early election] can never be ruled out and, in fact a lot depends on the votes in Parliament,” Iohannis stated upon arriving at the European Council headquarters in Brussels.

The head of state mentioned that he saw that back home “all sorts of scenarios are made.”

“I have seen that all sorts of scenarios are made in the country. All kinds of politicians are giving me advice on how and who to appoint. In fact, these things, about who has a majority or not are settled by vote, pure and simple. The majority is established through vote, in Parliament,” Iohannis said.

When asked whether or not the Social Democratic Party (PSD) plus the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) are currently holding a majority, Iohannis answered: “I will tell you this in detail on Monday, after consultations.”

President to hold consultations Monday with parliamentary parties to designate new prime minister

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has sent on Thursday a letter to leaders of parties and groups represented in Parliament, inviting them to consultations early next week, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in order to designate a candidate for the prime minister office.

According to the Presidential Administration, on Monday, at 15:00hrs, representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), together making up the ruling coalition, are expected to consultation; the National Liberal Party (PNL) follows at 16:00hrs, while the Save Romania Union (USR) will be there at 17:00 hrs. The People’s Movement Party (PMP) delegation is scheduled for 17:30hrs, and representatives of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) for 18:00hrs. The national minority parliamentary group follows at 18:30 hrs.

Each delegation can be made up of five persons at the most.