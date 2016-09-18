Iohannis on Negoiu Peak

President Klaus Iohannis preferred the mountainside over the party that Alina Gorghiu organised on the occasion of her son’s christening. Instead of partying with the Liberals, Klaus Iohannis climbed the Negoiu Peak, in the Fagaras Mountains, as shown by a photograph taken by a tourist, stiripesurse.ro informs.

The photograph was posted on Facebook by Nicolae Pop, from Cluj, with the caption: “I climbed the mountain with this group of youngsters. The President was with us.” The photograph shows a group of 10 youngsters.

But the photo reveals that the President has a health problem. The shorts he wore revealed that his right knee was bandaged. It had a special bandage used mostly by athletes. A special kinesiology bandage. The President’s doctor chose a pink bandage, which means the President has muscular problems, being unable to activate and warm-up his muscles and tendons. The bandage was probably applied to injured tendons and ligaments. It is used to relieve pressure on ligaments and tendons, to maintain their correct position and to lessen pain.