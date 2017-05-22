Iohannis: Public administration trade unionists rightfully worried about public pay bill

President Klaus Iohannis said Monday in Brasov that the public administration trade unions’ worries over the public pay bill is justified, voicing hopes that Parliament and the Government will consider their grievances and right the bill.

“I believe the approach by Parliament that I have seen needs some improvements. You cannot let paying the people, especially the local public administration officials hanging in the air. This is about public service that has to be dealt with sustainably, seriously nationwide. And here is where the trade unionists are right to be worried. I believe the worries will be understood and the bill will get corrections, otherwise it will not be worth much to the local public administration (…). The public pay bill is drawn up by Parliament and the Government, and they bear responsibility for it, but they have an opportunity to do a good thing and I wish they do a good thing,” said Iohannis.

Public administration trade unions have announced they will be staging protest rallies in Bucharest and in the country, with their main grievance being a pay scale for the employees in keeping with the principles of law.

“Next Wednesday, a rally will be staged before Parliament Palace in Bucharest, expected to be attended by about 10,000 local public administration employees. They are asking for a pay scale to be drawn up in keeping with the principles of law,” Chairman of the National Trade Union of Public Servants (SNFP) Sebastian Oprescu told a news conference on Monday.

He added that 120,000 people are expected to protest all around the country.