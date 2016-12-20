Iohannis recalls four ambassadors, including the ambassador to China

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday decrees recalling four ambassadors, including Ambassador to China and Mongolia Dorus Romulus Costea.

Thus, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Tunisia Nicolae Nastase, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Nicolae Ureche, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to China and Mongolia Doru Romulus Costea have been recalled.

Also recalled was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Thailand and Laos Gruia Otiliu Jacota.

Former Foreign Ministry Secretary of State for Global Affairs Doru Romulus Costea had been appointed ambassador to China in 2011.