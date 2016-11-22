Iohannis: Romania’s IT sector might reach 5 billion euros in 2020 turnover

Romania’s IT sector might reach 5 billion euros in business turnover in 2020, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday in the northeastern city of Iasi at a debate called “New Iasi. Moldavia’s capital city as a major technology growth pole in Romania”, an event that gathered entrepreneurs and IT representatives .

He underlined that information technology is “an area with major implications for Romania’s development.”

“Current data indicate that your industry is significantly contributing toward the development of Romania’s urban hubs. The IT sector has surpassed three billion euros in turnover, with high growth rates exceeding average growth. There are premises for the IT sector to near five billion euros by 2020 if we keep on encouraging innovation, development and research,” said Iohannis.

Iohannis added that Iasi has become Romania’s “Silicon Valley,” pointing out that the development of the IT industry there will generate “deep changes at the level of communities, from living standards up to mentalities.”

“I wanted to come here today precisely to convey a message of encouragement to this new Silicon Valley that Iasi is shaping up to be, the new Iasi as I am calling it. Iasi, alongside Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, is one of Romania’s main IT hubs. If these hubs stand a chance of becoming success stories in the future betting on the development of the IT industry, then all the regions will stand to gain. An industry developing so forcefully generates gains for the administrations as well, because we are talking about a genuine industrial revolution that generates deep changes at the level of communities, from the living standards up to and including mentalities,” said Iohannis.

Romania already exports cybersecurity solutions

Romania has become an exporter of cybersecurity solutions, President Klaus Iohannis said in the northeastern city of Iasi on Tuesday.

At the debate called “The new Iasi. Moldova’s capital as a major pole of Romania’s technological growth” he emphasised that as regards the cybersecurity, Romania “has made remarkable progress through its highly skilled workforce.”

“Today, Romania has become an exporter of cybersecurity solutions, this being a competitive advantage that must be strengthened,” the head of state said.

The president also deems that “the dynamics of the IT sector should be also stimulated through the integration of the IT&C sector within the other growing potential industries, after a coherent development strategy,” referring to the industrial development and reindustrialisation “that could emerge by merging the potential for innovation with various branches of the industry’.

“Romania needs a vector of national competitiveness in line with the development of the future’s industries, by putting together, for instance, the car making industry and the IT sector’s innovative potential, in order to strengthen the basis of a new stage of technological development, what it is called today Industry 4.0,” Iohannis concluded.

Restoring true meritocracy is the way to convince the youth to stay in their country

Restoring true meritocracy is the way to persuade young people to stay home, President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday, during a debate organised by Antibiotice SA (a Romanian antibiotics company).

“If we succeed to achieve high-performing systems, in which young people have the chance to be hired based on merit and not on nepotism, we might convince them to stay in the country. I personally believe that restoring true meritocracy, not only in the public sector, but also in the private environment, is the path to increasing performance and to convincing the youth to stay home,” Iohannis said.

In his turn, Ioan Nani, the general director of Antibiotice SA, has declared that “it is very important for today’s management to be transparent, professional. The concept of corporate performance has been recently introduced. It is good that these European principles have gained ground in Romania.”

While in Iasi, President Iohannis took part in a debate organised by the only Romanian antibiotics company, Antibiotice SA. The talks focus on the pharmaceutical market, on the company’s future development, on ways to establish prices on the Romanian market and the clawback tax.

Antibiotice SA was founded in 1955 and is one of the most important Romanian producers of generic drugs, meant for patients with infectious diseases, but also with pathologies ranging from cardiovascular, dermatology, digestive, oncology and the central nervous system ones.