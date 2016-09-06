Iohannis tells Tusk that EU’s strengthening remains a strategic objective to Romania

President Klaus Iohannis on a phone call on Tuesday told the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk that the further strengthening of the European Union remains a strategic objective to Romania.

The phone call between the two high officials aimed mainly at the preparation of the informal reunion in Bratislava, says a release by the Romanian Presidential Administration.

According to the source, Iohannis has presented Romania’s vision on the future of the European Union and showed that now more than ever the 27 Member States should stay united and committed to regain the citizens’ confidence in the European project.

“In the preparation of the Bratislava Summit, the President of Romania will also hold talks in Berlin, 9 September with the German Chancellor, Mrs. Angela Merkel, with the Belgian Prime Minister, Mr. Charles Michel and with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Mr. Xavier Bettel. President Iohannis will also approach this topic within the consultations with the French President, on the occasion of the visit Mr. Francois Hollande will pay to Romania next week,” the Presidency specifies.