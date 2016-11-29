Iohannis: The allocation of 2 percent of the GDP to Defence will be observed in 2017

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the allocation of 2 percent of the GDP to Defence will be observed in 2017, showing that if this way the budget deficit reaches the critical area of 3 percent, the Government will know what and whom to negotiate with in order to promote their budget draft.

“The established 2 percent [allocation] for Defence will be observed. The size of the budget deficit will be seen in the next budget draft, which will probably be presented by the next government. And then, if the deficit reaches in the critical area of 3 percent, the Government will definitely know what and whom to negotiate with to promote the budget draft,” Iohannis said at the Cotronceni Palace after the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting, when asked if he will seek a derogation from EU rules in case the budget deficit exceeds 3 percent of GDP.

The head of state showed that the CSAT members have been briefed about the annual evaluation of the plan for the implementation of the 2015 – 2019 National Defence Strategy, having as reference period the interval September 2015 – September 2016.

“The conceptual and legislative priorities have been highlighted, namely the measures or actions for making the strategy operational, on the following strategic dimensions: defence, public order, intelligence/counterintelligence, the economic, energy and diplomatic dimension, the management of crisis situations, education, healthcare, social, demography and heritage. We have decided that this evaluation be forwarded to Romania’s Parliament, at the same time with the activity report of the Supreme Council for National Defence for 2016,” he showed.

President Iohannis underscored that substantial efforts have been made for revising the legislative framework in the area of national security, with the documents on defence planning and strategies having been drawn up, updated and rendered operational, such as: the Guide of the 2015-2019 National Defence Strategy, the Defence White Paper, Romania’s Military Strategy, the 2015-2020 National Strategy for Public Order and Safety, the 2015-2019 Strategy of the Romanian Intelligence Service.

Iohannis also pointed out that the CSAT has approved the activity programme of the Council for next year.

“ Our objective is the European integration of the Republic of Moldova”

Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) has approved on Tuesday the action plan on medium and long-term regarding Romania’s relation with the Republic of Moldova, President Klaus Iohannis stated.

“I have mentioned in September (…) and I will reiterate now that the relation with the Republic of Moldova is extremely important and it should get better, more pragmatic, and more predictable. (…) Our strategic objective, as it is presented in the today’s approved plan, is the European integration of the Republic of Moldova,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, after the CSAT meeting.

He has underlined that Romania’s effort will be systemized and institutionally concentrated for the results to be concrete and palpable for the Moldovan citizens.

“For the implementation of the action plan there will be created an inter-institutional working group under the coordination of the Presidential Administration which will start working at the shortest,” Iohannis said.

“No matter what one or another says, R. Moldova is very important; we want to be a partner”

President Klaus Iohannis also stated on Tuesday that the Republic of Moldova is very important for Romania, and Romania wants to be a partner that helps it.

“We have not referred to the different interviews of politicians from Moldova. We refer to a very serious demarche, very important, and very necessary in clarifying the projects’ status and Romania’s approaches towards Moldova. For us, no matter what one or another says, Moldova is very important and we want to be a partner that helps Moldova,” Iohannis answered after being asked on Moldovan President’s statements upon the ratification of Border Treaty, at the Presidential Palace Cotroceni, after the meeting of Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT).

He says that up till now there was no discussion with the Moldovan President Dodon.

“You know that there are diplomatic customs. Now, even if Mr Dodon is not yet the president of Moldova, he will soon understood what is the procedure between Presidents”, stated the Chief of State when asked if he will answer to Igor Dodon’s statements.

According to him, Romania does not want to have a relation of constraint or obligation to some measures on the Republic of Moldova, but as he says, is looking for substantial reforms and with good results in various areas.

He affirmed with confidence that the Republic of Moldova wants further to be helped by Romania.

“Romania was and will remain the most important partner for the Republic of Moldova. We have only good intentions. (…) Our objective is to help Moldova to become stronger, to have stronger institutions, and to continue its pro-European course. I do not think actually that in Moldova are politicians that want to interrupt the pro-European course,” Iohannis stated.

On invitations to the military parade: It’s good to show signs that political cleanliness is promoted

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that he decided not to invite to the military parade, which celebrates the National Day, the ones who have criminal investigation problems, because, he says, it’s good to show signs that political cleanliness is promoted from the top of the state.

“It is the National Day, a day dedicated to some events, which are very visible, that are intended to underline the nature of the Romanian state, an unitary state, a rule of law, a European state, a state which is a NATO member. Through the events on 1 December, we not only want to honor the past, but we also want to draw Romania’s future. The future is based on observing the EU, the NATO values and all of these have a very powerful common point – the rule of law and for that reason I believe it is good to give powerful signals (…) that from the state top a political cleanliness is promoted.

He underlined that in the democratic states there is a common law according to which politicians who have pending justice problems take a step back, regardless of their being guilty or not.

“Here, this common law is not observed. Because here there is this custom loophole, I have decided to make the invitations as you know,” the head of state added.