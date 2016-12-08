Iohannis urges Romanians to fully exercise their right to vote

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday called on Romanians to turn out to vote in the upcoming parliamentary election.

“Ballot casting is the most valuable and powerful instrument the citizens have at hand in a constitutional democracy as the one established by the Romanian Constitution. Participating in election and expressing one’s electoral options are the best way to restore the citizens’ confidence in fundamental institutions of the state. (…) I call on all my fellow citizens to fully exercise this fundamental right we have – the right to vote,” Iohannis told the national symposium “Traditions, present and prospects of Romanian constitutionalism” organized at the Palace of Parliament to mark the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of December 8, 1991.

He said that, as a President, he wants a strong democracy and institutions that enjoy legitimacy and trust.

“There have been several instances in the past when many were tempted to believe that vote doesn’t matter. I hope that we have put that period and that skepticism behind,” Iohannis said.

The head of the state said that all Romanians should express their voting option.

“We have this duty, not towards one party or another, a politician or another, but because 27 years ago we acquired through blood sacrifice the freedom to decide our fate for ourselves. The Romanian citizens should know that their vote matters and let them be aware that, through election, it’s them who decide on theirs and on Romania’s future,” said Iohannis.