Ionut Farcas becomes the Country President Schneider Electric Bulgaria, Albania, Macedonia and Kosovo

Ionut Farcas, Head of End User Sales and Field Services within Schneider Electric Romania, was recently appointed to the position of Country President Schneider Electric Bulgaria, Albania, Macedonia and Kosovo.

With an extensive experience in the energy sector, Ionut Farcas has joined Schneider Electric Romania in September 2014, as Vice President of the Energy Division. In the new role of Country President Bulgaria, Albania, Macedonia and Kosovo, Ionut Farcas will be relocated to Bulgaria, in the office in Sofia, and will report directly to Philippe Sauer, Schneider Electric Country President for Southeast Europe.

“It was a unique experience for me to be a part of the Schneider Electric Romania team and to contribute to the business growth of the Energy Division. I learned a lot from my colleagues and I am glad that I have the opportunity to continue in the group with a new role that involves the coordinating of the business to another subsidiary and, thus, relocating to a neighboring country. It’s a challenge that I take on with confidence and enthusiasm, as I agreed, two years ago, to go into the Schneider Electric family”, said Ionut Farcas, the new Country President Schneider Electric Bulgaria, Albania, Macedonia and Kosovo.

Before joining the Schneider Electric team, Ionut Farcas has worked for eight years, for Enel Group, where he held various positions, with responsibilities both in regulation and in marketing, sourcing and sales of energy, procurement, planning and implementation of projects. He graduated in Engineering from the University “Vasile Alecsandri” Bacau and a master’s degree in marketing from the same university (2004-2006). He also followed an Erasmus program in engineering in Genova, graduated from Technical Institute “Italo Calvino” in the same city and has completed the leadership programs in energy management at IESE Business School in Barcelona and at the Faculty of Management of Bocconi University (SDA Bocconi ) in Milan.