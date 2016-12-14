IRES: Surprises in the voter’s profile. Who voted for PSD

Many of the myths related to the voters of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) have been shattered, explained IRES sociologist Dan Jurcan for Digi24. The institute made a profile of the voters who participated to the parliamentary elections of December 11. The turnout rate was just under 40 percent.

The novelty is that PSD succeeded to mobilize also the urban and the educated voters, according to Dan Jurcan. Thus, PSD has been voted by voters with higher education in a larger extent than PNL.

The result of the elections of Sunday was a surprise fr the sociologists. First, because electoral options contradicted almost of the stereotypes related to the voters of the Social Democrat Party.

In the previous elections, PSD particularly obtained the vote of the rural people and of those with secondary education, at most. But things changed at the elections of Sunday – half of the urban voters put the stamp on the Social Democrat’s lists.

“Certain trends are still the same, but this time we see that PSD voters are equally present in the urban environment. (…) PSD voters, at a rate of 23 or 24 percent, are university graduates. PSD voters also come from among the young people” explained sociologist Dan Jurcan.

PSD and PNL are tied for the sample aged 25 to 34. Things are very balanced when it comes also about the voters being university graduates – the percentages obtained by Social Democrats, Liberals and USR are very close.

“It’s strange, from our point of view – we were used to see a different profile of the PNL voter compared to the PSD voter. Now, we can see very clearly that there is a pretty important overlap in almost all of the dimensions”, stated Dan Jurcan for Digi24.

Pensioners, unemployed persons and homemakers overwhelmingly voted for PSD. However, Liviu Dragnea’s party is on the top among the voted parties by the Romanians having a job. The difference towards PNL is of ten percent, and double compared to USR.

“We also conclude something else from this analysis. We’ve tried to see where the ten percent of PNL went, because PNL had 30 percent at the local elections resulting from the political vote, and now it has 21 percent. And we found that out of the 10 percent of those who voted for PNL at the local elections, approximately 3 percent went to PSD. They found themselves in that speech that addresses the business environment and not only to it”, Dan Jurcan explained.