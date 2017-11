Irish Ambassador Derek Feely: Increasingly more Irish companies show interest in the Romanian market

Irish Ambassador to Bucharest Derek Feely said in Targoviste on Thursday that increasingly more Irish companies are becoming interested in the Romanian market, while underlining that Romania’s economy is growing quite fast.

“It is a pleasure and an honor for me to be here today in Targoviste, in Dambovita County. I was very pleasantly surprised by the warmth with which I was received in this county, where I have already had several meetings, including at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Irish embassies across the world are becoming increasingly more involved in promoting bilateral trade relations and mutual investment,” said the Irish Ambassador to Bucharest, Derek Feely.

He also added that he wants to identify new opportunities for collaboration between companies in Ireland and Romania.

”More and more, the Irish companies are becoming interested in the Romanian market, where they are opening offices. During my visits in these cities, I found Irish companies in Cluj, Timisoara, Bucharest, and I even found one in the Dambovita County. On the one hand, my coming here is to improve the profile and image of Ireland and Irish companies on the Romanian market and, on the other hand, to identify new opportunities for collaboration between the Irish companies and the Romanian ones and in particular in Dambovita. Romania’s economy is growing very fast, and everyone has to admit this. This is also the case in Ireland, although the growth rate is likely lower compared to the potential. However, such economic growths open new opportunities for collaboration between companies in the two countries, in many fields of activity,” said the ambassador of Ireland to Bucharest, Derek Feely, according to Agerpres.

The Irish official paid a visit to Dambovita County on Thursday, where he visited a company running on Irish capital, in the Darmanesti locality, and he also visited the Targoviste Economic College, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Princely Court Museum Complex. He also met with local officials at the Dambovita County Council, with whom he discussed common areas of interest, including IT, tourism and trade.