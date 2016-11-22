Israeli film ‘Abulele’ wins trophy of KINOdiseea Children’s Film Festival

The Israeli film ‘Abulele’ on Saturday night has received the prize for best feature at the 8th edition of the KINOdiseea Children’s Film Festival, at the gala in Bucharest’s CinemaPro theatre.

The award was handed in to Codrin Tofan, the public diplomacy officer with the Embassy of Israel in Bucharest.

“I’m glad the film was appreciated and I’ll tell the team, together with the physical award the emotional prize of the audience, along your congratulations. I also want to thank you on their behalf and I wish to thank the organisers and the audience, too, on the embassy’s behalf, because they promote and the public likes the Israeli cinema, and I couldn’t be prouder than that,” said Codrin Tofan at award receiving ceremony.

The festival’s managing director, Daniel Mitulescu asserted that ‘the festival’s great challenge’ every year is the change of generations. He added that eventually, after 11 days of festival, is confident that its balance report is positive.

The jury of the KINOdiseea Youth section, made up of actress Maria Dinulescu, director Alexandru Mavrodineanu and journalist Oana Cuzino have offered the ‘Best youth film award ex-aequo’ to ‘My name is Emily’ and ‘Sing Street’ (Ireland, UK).

The ‘Discovery Award’ was won by ‘La drum cu tata’ / ‘That trip we took with dad’ (Romania, Germany) directed by Anca Miruna Lazarescu.

The same film was awarded the Best Youth Film Award, offered by the three teenagers of the KINOdiseea Youth section. The jury also awarded a special mention to ‘LenaLove’ (Germany) directed by Florian Gaag.

The Young Audience Award for the most voted film by the young public went to ‘The Pitch’ (Russia) by Eduard Bordukov.

‘Blanka’ (Italy, Philippine, Japan) received the Best Junior Film Award, within the KINOdiseea Junior section, along a special mention to ‘At Eye Level’ (Germany).

The European Children’s Film Association (ECFA) was granted to ‘The Day My Father Became a Bush’ (the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia).

The Public’s Award at the Junior section went to the Finnish ‘Jill and Joy’s Winter’.

Also in the Saturday’s gala were awarded some shorts, by children juries: ‘Best short for children aged 3 -6 years’ went to ‘Hey Deer’, while a special mention was given to ‘The one who tamed the clouds’.

The prize for shorts for ages between 6 to 9 years old was given to ‘Skateboarding is not a crime’. This category too has had a special mention that went to ‘Under construction’.

At the 9 to 12 years old category, the prize for short film went to ‘Naturals’, and a special mention was offered to ‘You are so lucky’, and at the 12 to 15 years old, the winner was ‘Sing’ and the special mention was won by ‘Dreaming of Peggy Lee’.

The jury for shorts for teenagers was granted to ‘Spoetnik’, with the special mention to ‘Under construction’.

The awarding ceremony ended with screening ‘The Adventures of Prince Achmed’, the oldest feature preserved so far.

The KINOdiseea festival has presented, from 10 November at several theatres in Bucharest, as many as 38 features, 75 shorts and invited the audience to participate in 28 movie workshops.