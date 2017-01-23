ISU: Bamboo Club fire declared extinguished

The fire in the Bamboo Club was declared extinguished on Monday, at 12:30 hrs, the Bucharest Inspectorate for Emergency Situation (ISU) officials announced.

A surveillance fire truck will remain at the scene of the fire.

Following the incident, which took place on the night of Friday to Sunday, the club totally burned, the building being mostly collapsed.

A number of 44 people were taken to hospitals in Bucharest. On Monday morning only four persons were hospitalized.

None of the patients had burns.