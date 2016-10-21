Italian singer and songwriter Amedeo Minghi will perform in premiere at the Palace Hall in Bucharest on November 18

The Italian music has a special flavor, and the public in Romania witnessed enthusiastically at countless live concerts, memorable music evenings, from the artists of Italian origin who have written important pages in the history of the international contemporary music such as Al Bano, Toto Cotugno, Ricchi e Poveri, Alessandro Safina, Eros Ramazzotti, Francesco Napoli, and so on. Italy boasts with many top artists in various music genres, but their music does not always get to be promoted in Romania.

Amedeo Minghi, one of the most representative singers and Italian composers, known to the public in Romania in particular for interpreting the special track “Ricordi Del Cuore”, the soundtrack of the famous soap opera “Edera”, will perform on November 18 at the Palace Hall in the capital, starting at 19:30.

Over the 50 years of artistic activity, Amedeo Minghi has gathered in his portfolio hundreds of musical compositions, in perfect harmony with the atmosphere of a romantic unforgettable evening. His songs, have won the most important music tops, and the public success is demonstrated, also today, in the sold-out concerts held on the great stages of the world.

The Amedeo Minghi’s concert in Bucharest is part of the international promoting tour of his new album, entitled “La Busola E Il Cuore”, which was released on October 14 under Sony Music. The album contains three collection discs designed for the anniversary of 50 years of artistic activity.

Amedeo Minghi began his career as a musician, singer and songwriter in the early 60s, and over the five decades he reached the exceptional heights of glory with songs gathered in a portfolio that includes over 30 albums, 20 hits, 5 DVDs and soundtracks for nine action films, two dramas, but also notable awards such as the “The Order of Merit of the Italian Republic”, or music awards and trophies that are recognized worldwide.

All these have contributed to a brilliant artistic journey, but Amedeo Minghi has gained the popularity through his naturalness, simplicity and sincerity, displayed at every appearance on stage, in the presence of the spectators. He became very loved and entered the people’s hearts because of his perfect talent to compose valuable texts, interpreting them in magnificent style, but also for his way of singing about love, a unique feeling that builds bridges between people, create connections and friendships of a lifetime.

Thus, on November 18, the people in Bucharest will experience a romantic evening, dedicated especially to the lovers of all ages and to all who love the Italian music.