Jan – Nov luxury car registrations up 12 pct YoY

The Romanians didn’t shy away from buying luxury cars this year, as January – November registrations of expensive new and second-hand cars hit 3,656 units, up 12 percent from the same period of the year before, shows data of the Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV) consulted by Agerpres.

According to statistics, expensive car registrations between January – November 2016 included Mini Cooper vehicles (202 units), Porsches (197), Jaguars (150), Maseratis (20), Alfa Romeos (16), Bentleys (13), Ferraris (3 units), Cadillacs (2) and one Aston Martin.

Overall, registrations of new expensive vehicles declined in the first 11 months of the year compared to the same period of 2015. Thus, Ferrari registrations decreased by 40 percent, those of Alfa Romeo models were 40.67 pct down and Lamborghini registrations plunged 50 percent. In contrast, the registered cars to see an upward trend were Jaguar (+138.10 pct), Bentley (+18.18 pct), Mini (+10.38 pct) and Porsche (+3.68 pct).

At the used expensive cars category, registrations were highest for Mini Coopers – with 888 units, followed by Alfa Romeo (884), Porsche (468), Lancia (246), Lexus (175 ) and Jaguar (170).

DRPCIV data show that countrywide registrations of new vehicles rose in November this year by 19.74 percent to 13,265 units compared to the same period of 2015, while passenger cars recorded an advance of 20.23 percent.

As many as 85,588 new cars were registered in Romania in the first 11 months of the year, by 18.18 percent more in comparison with the 72,423 registered in the same period of the year before.

According to DRPCIV statistics, at the end of 2015 Romania’s national fleet totaled about 6.6 million units, up 5.27 percent from the 6.27 million registered in the previous year. Of the total vehicles in nationwide traffic at the end of 2015, passenger cars accounted for about 5.15 million units, up 5.04 percent from 4.9 million in 2014. In Bucharest there were 1.19 million vehicles registered at the end of 2015, of which 956,664 cars.