Japan Ambassador says Romania attractive for Japanese through education, IT skills and multilingualism

Japan’s Ambassador to Romania Kisaburo Ishii (photo L) said on Friday at the end of the meeting with Mures County Prefect Lucian Goga that Romania is attractive for Japanese investors mainly through its very high education level, IT skills and the fact that in the multiethnic areas Romanians speak many foreign languages.

The diplomat showed that he attended a concert organised by the State Philharmonic of Targu Mures, under the baton of Japanese conductor Shinya Ozaki (photo R), who continues a collaboration tradition in the culture area between Japan and this municipality and that, as this is his first trip here, he visited a series of cultural landmarks.

Kisaburo Ishii showed that in terms of economy Romania is within Eastern Europe a country with a developing economy and that some Japanese companies initiated businesses here over the past few years, mainly in the automobile area, then in IT and recently in the pharma area.

Japan’s Ambassador to Romania insisted on showing his gratitude for the aid granted by the Mures County inhabitants to the victims of the Kumamoto earthquake.

Mures County Prefect Lucian Goga said that Japan is interested in IT investments in Mures County, on condition that infrastructure is developed.

Japan’s ambassador to Romania Kisaburo Ishii told journalists in Targu Mures on Friday that Japan is working on a smart city for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

He said that Japan, much like Romania, is prone to sudden earthquakes, which has made Japan always seek to build very well and very solidly its structures. Now, he added, Japan is working on some projects for the software, given that this is a time when mobile smart phones are in much use, so that the foreign athletes may be informed on how to evacuate the area in case of an earthquake. Given that the Olympics are a festival of sports, the ambassador said, Japan is preparing to create a smart city that will welcome the foreign Olympic athletes while showcasing Japan’s potentials.

He added that Japan has two draft projects for cooperation with Romania, one this October involving the Romanian Government and the Bucharest Technical Construction University, under which a Japanese seismic expert will give lectures in Romania.

The ambassador also said that another Japanese specialist will come to Romania this December for a conference on seismic software.