Japanese woodblock prints from Edo period at the Romanian Academy Library

November is the Month of Japanese Culture and the Romanian Academy Library is preparing an exhibition – “Japanese Woodblock Prints from the Edo Period.”

On November 15-17, visitors will be able to see a small selection of polychrome woodcuts that the Japanese call “nishike-e” (“brocade picture”), authored by the main maestros of the ukiyo-e school – Utamaro, Hokusai, Toyokuni I, Kunisada, Hiroshige, Kuniyoshi and several others who will thrill the connoisseurs of Oriental art.

The Edo Period (1603-1868), thus called after the old capital of Tokugawa shoguns (Tokyo), is a period of peace during which traditional Japanese culture experienced a veritable revival thanks to its specific conditions.

The ukiyo-e wood carvings, first only black-and-white and then polychrome, are alongside kabuki theatre and popular novels the main forms of expressions characteristic of the Edo culture.

It is not the first time when the Romanian Academy Library’s Woodblock Prints Cabinet presents such works which we hope will outline, alongside other events organised this month, a spirituality with which the Romanian audience is less familiarised, a communique points out.