JETRO strongly supports EU – Japan EPA, which can bring a great boost in the bilateral investment and trade between Japan and Romania

Organizatia Japoneza pentru Comert Exterior – JETRO Bucharest office is a governmental organization and it has been functioning in Romania since 1971 as a non-profit entity. Our mission is mainly to support the mutual investment between Japan and Romania and to promote the export from Japan to Romania. Through our projects and events, such as business meetings, exhibitions or seminars, we are trying to achieve our missions.

As the negotiations of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) are close to finalization, we are expecting a great boost in the mutual investment and trade between Japanese and Romanian companies in the near future. JETRO strongly supports to promote this agreement through some events such as “Parts & Components Procurement Exhibition”, which will be organized in February 2017, in Bucharest. With this event, both the Japan-affiliated manufacturing companies and local suppliers can obtain great benefits, and EU-Japan EPA will activate their trade and investment even more.

Currently, there are around 150 Japanese companies operating in Romania with over 38,000 employees, but we hope that the successful conclusion of the EU-Japan EPA negotiations will help increase the Japanese investments in Romania and hopefully more Romanian companies will start expanding to Japan.

Regarding Japanese investments in Romania, the main sector is automotive but lately we observed that there are some Japanese investments in IT industry, food sector and so on. In addition, some big Japanese companies such as NEC and Fujitsu have already started agricultural pilot projects in IoT field (Internet of Things) here in Romania.

JETRO’s activities change from era to era, but one of our important missions, especially in Europe, is acting as a consultant to support foreign companies interested in expanding their businesses to Japan, through a program called “Invest Japan”.

“Invest Japan” conducts business development activities to promote and assist overseas companies establish a corporate entity in Japan. The program includes offering support such as research and identification of potential partners and business matching, business delegations to Japan, offering comprehensive business and industry information available through events, business advisors, booklets and website. On July 1st 2016, for example, we held the event “JETRO – Your point of entry in the Japanese IT market” organized in Cluj-Napoca. With this event, JETRO’s goal was to inform the Romanian IT companies about the Japanese business practices in order to help them enter the Japanese market. We are planning the seminar in a different sector and a business delegation to Japan in 2017, in collaboration with other JETRO offices in CEE countries.

We also think Japanese companies’ technologies on infrastructure can contribute to the economic development of Romania. We think water infrastructure is very important here in Romania, this is why we held the event “Japanese Technologies for water management” in November 2016, where important Japanese companies presented the advantages of their products and technologies in water management sector to the local companies and stakeholders.

JETRO was established in 1958, to promote trade comprehensively and efficiently. Since then, JETRO has not only succeeded in expanding trade between Japan and other countries, but has also pursued a wide variety of activities, such as promoting foreign direct investments and supporting Japanese companies to export from Japan. There are 74 JETRO overseas offices, out of which 14 are in Europe.

JETRO Website: www.jetro.go.jp