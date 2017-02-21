Job vacancies decline 2,200 in Q4 2016 in quarterly terms

Job vacancy rate in Romania was standing at 1.29 percent in Q4 2016, down 0.05 percent on a quarterly basis, with job vacancies having reached 60,700, down 2,200, according to data released on Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Compared with the same quarter of 2015, the rate was up 0.08 percent, with job vacancies having advanced 6,000.

‘The highest job vacancy rates were reported in the public administration (4.01 percent), healthcare and social working (3.04 percent), shows, cultural and recreational events (2.65 percent). The processing industry reported nearly one quarter of the total job vacancies (14,500 vacancies), with a rate of 1.25 percent. The public sector had almost 38 percent of the total vacancies. Thus, 10,500 vacancies were recorded in the public administration, 9,800 in the healthcare and social work and 2,600 in the education system,’ says INS.

The lowest job vacancy rates were in the mining industry: 0.11 percent, or 100 vacancies.

Against the previous quarter, the most significant rises in both the rate and the total of job vacancies were reported in healthcare and social work (+0.27 percent, +1,000 vacancies), public administration (+0.20 percent, +600 vacancies).