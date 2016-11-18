Job vacancies, up 1.34pct in Q3 2016, most of them in public sector

The number of job vacancies reached 62,900 in the third quarter of 2016, up 1.34pct against the previous quarter and 0.18pct y-o-y, according to data released on Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The number of job vacancies was up 5,800 against the previous quarter. As compared with the same quarter of 2015, job vacancies grew by 0.18pct and the number of job vacancies increased by 10,400.

In the third quarter of 2016, say the INS data, the highest rates of job vacancies were recorded in the public administration (3.81pct), followed by health care and social work (2.77pct), as well as entertainment, cultural and recreational activities (2.54pct). The processing industry had about 28pct of the total number of job vacancies (17,800), while the rate went up 1.54pct. Over one-third of the total job vacancies were in the public sector.

As many as 9,900 job vacancies were registered in the public administration, 8,800 in healthcare and social work, and 2,800 in education. At the opposite end, the smallest values of both the rate and the number of job vacancies were in the mining industry (0.10pct, 100 job vacancies).