Joint plenum adopts structure of SIE Oversight Committee. PSD’s Mihai Weber – committee chairman

The structure of Parliament’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) Oversight Committee was adopted during the joint plenary meeting on Wednesday, PSD Lower Chamber MP Mihai Weber (photo) being elected chairman, and PNL’s Sorin Razvan Hrisca being elected deputy chairman.

Mihai Weber was elected committee chairman, Sorin Razvan Prisca was elected deputy chairman and ALDE’s Marius Surgent was elected committee secretary, each of them with 326 votes in favour and 9 against.

PSD’s nominees for committee membership were Lower Chamber MP Mihai Weber (chairman) and Senator Serban Nicolae, PNL’s nominee was Lower Chamber MP Sorin Razvan Prisca, and USR’s nominee was Senator Nicu Falcoi.

Likewise, ALDE nominated Lower Chamber MP Marius Surgent.

The lawmakers used secret ballots.

Parliament establishes structure of its delegations abroad

The Lower Chamber and the Senate established on Wednesday, in a joint meeting, the structure of the Romanian Parliament’s delegations to European and international organisations, as well as the structure of the Directing Committee of the Romanian Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will be led by PSD Senator Titus Corlatean, and the delegation to NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly will be led by PNL Senator Vergil Chitac.

Victor Ponta (PSD) will lead the Romanian Parliament’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE, while Matei Adrian Dobrovie (USR) will be heading the Romanian Parliament’s delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy.

The Romania Parliament’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation of Black Sea Economic Cooperation will be led by Roberta Anstase (PNL).

PSD Lower Chamber MP Nicolae Banicioiu will head the delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie, while the Romanian Parliament’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean will be led by PSD Lower Chamber MP Florin Iordache.

Likewise, Rozalia Biro (UDMR) will head the Romanian Parliament’s delegation to the Parliamentary Dimension of the Central-European Initiative, while Ion Stan (PSD) will be Chairman of the Directing Committee of the Romanian Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.