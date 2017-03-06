Journalist Alina Petrescu is Gov’t new spokesperson

Journalist Alina Petrescu is the new spokesperson of the Romanian Government, according to a release of the Executive .

According to the source, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Monday appointed Alina Petrescu to the position of state counselor, spokesperson of the Government.

“I wish transparency and real time communication to be two main attributes of the Cabinet I am wheeling. It is our responsibility to correctly inform the people about the measures which most of the times have a direct impact upon their lives. I trust Alina will know how to explain the Government’s decisions and make the ruling team’s activity understood,” asserted Grindeanu.

Alina Petrescu has an almost 15-year experience in journalism, as she made her debut at channel TVR International, continuing with an almost two-year stint at Euronews, and working for more than 10 years with the Antena 3 private broadcaster, where she had several TV shows, the release adds.