Judicial Inspection to address of its own motion recordings with alleged statements of DNA head

The Judicial Inspection will address of its own motion the case of the recordings aired Sunday evening and attributed to Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi, Inspection spokesperson Alin Alexandru told AGERPRES.

Alexandru said on Monday that the motion was filed with the Judicial Inspection Department for Prosecutors that will perform preliminary checks to determine whether there are any indications of a disciplinary offence.

Anti-corruption Directorate: Recording with Chief Prosecutor Kovesi has words intertwined to distort content

The recording released in the public space, where the head of DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate), Laura Codruta Kovesi would supposedly order the prosecutors under her subordination “to get to the Premier”, contains fragments that have been intertwined with words meant to distort the contents, Livia Saplacan, spokesperson for the DNA, stated for AGERPRES.

”The recording contains fragments that have been uttered publicly by the Chief Public Prosecutor or at meetings with the prosecutors of an operative section. Between these fragments, a series of syntaxes that do not belong to her, and which are meant to seriously distort the content of what was said, have been intercalated,” the DNA spokeswoman said.

A recording in which the head of DNA, Laura Codruta Kovesi would supposedly order the prosecutors under her subordination “to get to the Prime Minister,” was broadcast on Sunday at Antena3 private TV broadcaster, in a ‘Subiectiv” show.

In the recording, the DNA chief talks to prosecutor Jean Uncheselu, according to Antena3.