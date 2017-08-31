Judicial Inspectorate to start inspection at Public Prosecution Service on Sept. 4

The Judicial Inspectorate will start an inspection of the Public Prosecution Service with the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation on September 4, Alin Alexandru, the spokesperson for the institution, told AGERPRES on Thursday.

“A substantive inspection at the Public Prosecution Service with the Supreme Court of Justice will be conducted September 4-29 September. The checks regard the activity carried out in 2016 and the first half of 2017,” said Alexandru.

The inspection team consists of eight judicial inspectors.

The chief inspector of the Judicial Inspectorate signed in early July orders for conducting checks into the managerial efficiency at the Public Prosecution Service with the Supreme Court of Justice and the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) – Central Office.

The chief inspector established the objectives of the checks and the composition of the teams of judicial inspectors.

The two checks were included in the calendar of activities for the current year following a proposal from Justice Minister Tudorel Toader. The conclusions of the inspection reports will be submitted to the Prosecutors’ Section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM).

On 19 June, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader sent a request to the Judicial Inspectorate to request a check into DNA and the Public Prosecution Service. The request was motivated by the fact that the two institutions had not been controlled in a very long time.

The Judicial Inspectorate (IJ) completed its control at the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) on August 25, and the inspectors have until October 6 to submit their report to the Prosecutors’ Section of the CSM. The IJ’s checks into DNA’s managerial efficiency and the manner in which the institution’s management carried out its duties began on July 17.