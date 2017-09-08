Judicial inspectors’ General Assembly vetoes switch of Judicial Inspection under Justice Ministry’s authority

The General Assembly of the judicial inspectors on Friday decided with majority of votes not to adopt the proposal to transfer the Judicial Inspection (IJ) under the authority of the Justice Ministry, the IJ spokesperson Alin Alexandru told AGERPRES

“The proposals of amending the Justice laws were debated at the judicial inspectors’ General Assembly, following the request by the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM). With reference to the provisions targeting the Judicial Inspection, most of the inspectors have decided not to agree with the proposal aimed at subordinating the IJ to the Ministry of Justice. Moreover, by a majority of votes as well, they decided that the current form of organisation should be maintained and the strengthening of the judicial inspectors’ status,” the IJ spokesperson added.

