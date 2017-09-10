JusMin demands to look at motivations of all decisions to defer release on parole

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced that he requested via the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP) that all decisions to postpone the release on parole from all prison facilities be sent to the Ministry.

“Most detainees complain about the manner the legal provisions on conditional release are being enforced. I requested via the ANP that all decisions to postpone the release on parole be referred to the Ministry! We want to look at the reasons for the said decisions,” Tudorel Toader wrote on Sunday on Facebook.

According to the Minister of Justice, if the top judiciary officials find the matter is subject to non-unitary practices, a “procedure to promote an appeal in the interest of the law” will be triggered.