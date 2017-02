Justice Minister Florin Iordache delegated until 7 February his current duties regarding the Justice Ministry (MJ) activity, institution Spokesperson Cristina Lita told Agepres.

According to the MJ representative, the duties have been delegated to Secretary of State Constantin Sima, starting 1 February until 7 February.

The Spokesperson pointed out that the reason for duty delegation is related to the intense activity the the minister for the approval of the 2017 budget.