JusMin Iordache: I have decided to tender my resignation. Ana Birchall proposed for interim at Justice Ministry

Against the backdrop of the scandal that started over a week ago following the adoption of government emergency ordinance (OUG) no.13 amending the Criminal Codes and of the bill on the granting of pardons, Justice Minister Florin Iordache announced on Thursday, after the Government meeting, that he will resign even though OUG no.13 was not declared unconstitutional.

“Ever since I took office, I planned and I carried out all legal overtures to remedy a series of existing and fairly sensitive problems. As you saw, all the overtures carried out are legal and constitutional. The proposed bills were in public consultation organised by the Justice Ministry and are now being debated in Parliament. Nevertheless, for the public opinion it was not enough. As a result, I have decided to tender my resignation from the office of Justice Minister,” Florin Iordache stated at a briefing at Victoria Palace.

PSD’s Florin Iordache will thus return to the Lower Chamber.

Minister-delegate for European Affairs proposed as acting JusMin

Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall was proposed as interim minister at the Justice Ministry, a release of the Government reveals.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu sent to President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday the proposal for the Justice Minister.

“Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu sent today to Romania’s President, Klaus Werner Iohannis, the nomination proposal of Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall as interim Minister of Justice,” the release mentions.

According to the quoted source, the proposal was made according to the provisions of the article 106 and the article 107, the paragraphs (3) and (4) of the Constitution of Romania, republished, as well as in accordance with the article 9 of the Law No.90/2001 regarding the organization and functioning of the Government and ministries, with subsequent amendments and additions.

Deputy Ana Birchall was born on August 30, 1973 in Mizil, Prahova county.

Graduate in Law Studies, University of Bucharest, the Faculty of Law (1996), according to her own website, www.anabirchall.ro; the Law and International Relations Faculty “Nicolae Titulescu” (annual scholarship, graduate with honors 1991-1996); master’s degree at Yale Law School, USA (1999-2000), PhD in law at Yale Law School, USA (2000-2002), with the thesis “The Law of Bankruptcy Applied to Banking Systems in Central and South European countries”.

Head of Legal Office, S.C Omniasig S.A. (1996-1998). She worked as attorney for “White & Casse” LLP International Law Firm in New York (2002-2003), she worked for Biris Goran as head of the Group of practice in the Financial Restructuring and Insolvency domain (2010-2012); Of Counsel, Musat and Associates – Restructuring & Insolvency (2012), adviser to Foreign Affairs Minister (2003-2004), adviser within the Foreign Policy Commission of Romania’s Senate (2005-2006), the Prime Minister’s adviser (July-December 2012). High Representative of the Prime Minister for European Affairs and Partnership with the United States of America (pro-bono job, 2014-present), according to the cdep.ro website.

Deputy on behalf of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Constituency no.5 Vaslui (2012-present), she acted as member in the Budget, Finance and Banks Commission, member in the Special Commission of the two Chambers for Romania’s accession to Schengen Area, head of the Commission for European Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies (Febr 2015 – present) and head of the Friendship Parliamentary Group Romania-India. On December 11, 2016 she won a second deputy mandate of Vaslui on behalf of PSD.

Starting with 2013 she has been ambassador of the prestigious ONG Vital Voices, established by Hillary Clinton within the Global Ambassadors Programme; and member in the Global Advisory Council WeConnect International, starting with 2014 – member of the Executive Committee of Yale Law School Association, Yale Law School, SUA.

She is an Assistant professor at “Dimitrie Cantemir” University in Bucharest (2005-present).

Member of PSD starting with 2015. Head of PSD Education and Research Department (2007-2009), executive secretary with the Equal Opportunities for Young people Subcommittee (2005-2007). At present, she is foreign policy adviser of the PSD leader and executive secretary on International Relations. Deputy Secretary General (International Relations) of PSD, vice-president of the Vaslui County PSD Organisation. She is head of the Social Democratic Progressive Forum and vice-president/spokesperson of the Social Democratic Parliamentary Association.

Member of the Bucharest Bar, member of Policy Network, UK, and Terra Nova, France.