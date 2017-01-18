JusMin Iordache: Intel services shouldn’t intervene in judiciary, SRI must become credible again

Justice Minister, Florin Iordache on Tuesday asserted that the intelligence services should have no intervention in the judiciary, adding that the image of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) must become credible again.

“[Intelligence] Services should have no intervention in the judiciary and in any way at all. Services have their role and undoubtedly as long as an investigation is underway my stance on the one hand or another wouldn’t be good, I believe, which is why I decline any statement,” specified upon exiting the Superior Council of Magistracy’s (CSM) Hqs. Florin Iordache, when asked about the recent events the SRI is involved in.

Iordache added that the image of the SRI was being harmed.

“It is very important to make it credible again, because the way this series (the records with former MP Sebastian Ghita – editor’s note) have unfolded is prejudicing the image (of the SRI) and SRI is a very important part of Romania. We must make credible again the SRI’s image, since it has a very important part when it gives notes, unfolds activity. We have a well-organised service and we all should leave this service to operate in the extent of the law,” said Florin Iordache.

The minister also said that this is not the time to speak about an eventual suspension of the National Anti-corruption Directorate’s head, Laura Codruta Kovesi, the presumption of innocence being the most important. He said that the moment something surfaces, then the said suspension talk could be resumed.

“Let us wait and see, I don’t know what images occur, we wait, then we say our word. The presumption of innocence is the most important and given the circumstances when something arises, then we talk. From my point of view, the role of the services is very clearly defined, a SRI committee was established yesterday (Monday – ed. n.), I’ve talked to Mr. Chairman (of the committee – ed. n.) Tutuianu, in the next period they ‘ll have their own activity, consultation, hearings, and so on,” the Justice Minister concluded.