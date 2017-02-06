JusMin Iordache on possible resignation: I will talk to Prime Minister after censure motion debated

The Minister of Justice, Florin Iordache declared on Monday that he will have a private conversation with Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu after the censure motion submitted by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) is debated, and then will notify his decision about a possible resignation.

“Once the censure motion is debated and I think, rejected, I will have a discussion with Prime Minister Grindeanu and undoubtedly after this discussion I will announce my decision in front of you. At the same time, I want to tell you that I assumed that the law, as we presented it and as it will be today subject to public debate, wanted to observe the decisions of the Constitutional Court. You have seen that in the public space, because of the fact that this law does not exist today, there are very many provisions which are unconstitutional. I stated all the time and I assume that such an ordinance that would put in agreement the unconstitutionality decisions of the Constitutional Court was needed, ” said Iordache, upon his arrival at the Ministry of Justice, asked if he is considering to resign.

As regards the urgency of adopting OUG 13, Iordache said that even at present, it is justified, because “at this time there are many unconstitutional articles and the judiciary is prejudiced by the fact that within the courts and the public realm, there are many unconstitutional provisions.”

“There was an urgency because within 45 days, the decision of the Court had to be made consistent with them (editor’s note: the unconstitutional provisions) and this not having been done, because last year only some unconstitutional provisions were covered by Ordinance 18, the urgency was to put them in agreement. At the same time, the Constitutional Court established two weeks ago that there were four more provisions, so the law that I will submit for public debate today will also contain those four unconstitutional provisions,” added Iordache.

Asked about the criticism on how he communicated on this topic, the Minister of Justice said that he stated from the beginning that it is necessary to coordinate with the Constitutional Court (CCR) decision.

“Communication is an issue that has emerged in the public space, I said from the beginning that they are needed so as to make the unconstitutional provisions consistent within the law or in the ordinance, as established by the Constitutional Court,” replied Iordache.

Last week, Liberal and USR MPs submitted the no confidence motion called “Government Grindeanu – The Government of national contempt. Do not legalize theft in Romania”. The motion’s text will be read on Monday at 12:00 hrs, in the plenary of the joint Chambers of Deputies and the Senate.