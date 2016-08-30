JusMin Pruna: I will soon lodge with Parliament bill on extended confiscation

A bill concerning extended powers of confiscation will be soon lodged with Parliament, Justice Minister Raluca Pruna told Agerpres on Tuesday.

‘I believe this is an important project to Romania. If we want money for the national budget, we have to confiscate stolen money, to give it back to the society,” Pruna said while attending the graduation and swear-in in Targu Ocna of the class of 2016 graduates of the local National Training School for Penitentiary Officers (SNPAP), the only such school in Romania.

Pruna added that she is also working on a package of laws to reform the Romanian judiciary that will be put up for public discussion, without offering details of it. She reiterated that she is expecting Parliament’s cooperation to match the interest in the reform of the penitentiary system.

She added that pending the completion of the reform of the penitentiary system, she is expecting the new management of the National Penitentiary Administration to come up with “a vision and determination to change things in the penitentiary system and take administrative measures that will generate immediate changes in the lives of the inmates.”

Pruna said that fundamentals have been provided for a plan of investment in Romania’s penitentiary infrastructure.

About the possible sanctions by the European Union against Romania for the current state of affairs in the country’s penitentiary system, Pruna said the penitentiary system is costly everywhere, but Romania is the only country not facing such problems.