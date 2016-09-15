JusMin Pruna, Israeli counterpart sign joint cooperation statement

Romania’s Justice Minister Raluca Pruna and her Israeli counterpart Ayelet Shaked signed on Thursday in Tel Aviv a first Romanian-Israeli joint cooperation statement, according to a press statement released by Romanian Justice Ministry.

“It’s a first step toward establishing further juridical cooperation instruments. We want to sign a bilateral agreement in the future and establish a working group on judiciary cooperation and international relations. I believe it is important to maintain a permanent dialogue, both at the technical and political level,” Justice Minister Pruna said after signing the joint statement.

Pruna is on a working visit in Israel during September 14-18 to consolidate judiciary cooperation between the two countries.

On her visit, Pruna is scheduled to meet with Head of the Supreme Court of Justice Miriam Naor, Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and President of the Knesset Commission for Constitution, Justice and Rule of Law Nissan Slomiansky.