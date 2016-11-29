JusMin Pruna: Transparent disclosure of information, Ciolos Gov’t’s standard

Justice Minister Raluca Pruna said Tuesday that the disclosure of information in a transparent manner is a standard of the Ciolos Cabinet, betting that the next governments will be measured against this standard.

“Disclosing open data in a transparent manner is a standard of the Ciolos Cabinet. I can bet that the next governments will be measured against this standard, which you have been accustomed with,” Pruna said Tuesday in a Facebook post as an announcement was made about the release of a beta version of the National Impounded Assets Administration Agency (ANABI) website.

ANABI releases an online platform where disclosed will be impounded funds and the value of impounded assets. Already posted on the website are information about the state of impound assets and the money raised from realising proceeds of crime, which was standing at 20,536,268 lei as of October 31 016.